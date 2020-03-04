Article Image Alt Text

Schools in Abbeville on partial lock down while police investigate possible threat

All schools in the city of Abbeville are on partial lock down while detectives with the Abbeville Police Department investigate a possible threat.
According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesman for the APD, there is no threat to a specific school within the city limits and this should not be cause for panic. Touchet said the investigation is a precaution.
Touchet said more information will be released once the investigation is completed.

