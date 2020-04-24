Senior Highlight: Erath High School's Kennedi Alario

What are your plans after high school?

Move to Natchitoches to attend NSU with a major in Child Development.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Mrs. Lauren Trahan and Mr. Randy Barras, they would bend over backwards for others and always gave great advice.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My parents, because they made me who I am today.

What is your favorite movie?

The movie, Up

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

William Howard Taft, never understood how he got stuck in the bathtub.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Take it easy. Everything works out for the right reason.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

Band, and Class A Champions

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

Kelbi Hebert, Jada Broussard, Katherine Bares, Mckenzie Boudreaux, Nikki Leblanc, Seth Sonnier

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In the country, drinking coffee on the front porch of my log house watching my cows.