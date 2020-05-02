Senior Highlight: Gueydan High's Rebekah Lepretre

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend McNeese State University to major in Natural Resource Conservation Management. I hope to one day be apart of the restoration efforts of the Louisiana coastline.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

Mrs. Prophet for helping strengthen my faith. Mrs. Touchet for being so inspiring. Mrs. Istre for always believing in me. Finally, Coach Tim cause who doesn’t love Coach Tim.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My family has had the largest influence on me because they have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is Home. Although it’s a children’s movie, it’s inspirational in teaching not everyone is alike and you should never judge a book by its cover.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

I would have dinner with Rosa Parks. She is inspiring to me because she stood up for herself with no fear of the outcome.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

I would tell my freshman self to not play basketball (tore my ACL) and don’t stress so much over the little things.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My most memorable moment would be becoming the first Vermilion Parish Student of the Year from Gueydan.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

I would count on either my oldest brother Randy or Aunt Caitlyn because they always know the right thing to say.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself in 10 years married with a child and a successful job protecting the LA Coastline.