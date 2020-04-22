Senior Highlight: Vermilion Catholic's Colin Broussard

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend SLCC in the fall. I want to pursue a career in diesel mechanics.

Who was you favorite teacher?

I really didn’t have a favorite. I liked all of them.

Who has had the biggest influence on you and why?

I would say my dad. He and I are a lot alike and we both like the same things.

What is your favorite movie?

I would say “Stepbrothers” with Will Ferrell and John Reilly because it makes me laugh every time I watch it.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person in history, who would it be?

I would love to have dinner with Babe Ruth. I would like to compare baseball then and now with him.

If you could go back what advice would you give freshman?

I would tell them to play every game as if it was their last because you never know when it will be taken away from you!

What was your most memorable moment for your senior year?

Homecoming

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you are feeling down?

I would definitely say my family. You can always count on family.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Well I hope to do good in my career and own my own business someday.