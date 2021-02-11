SLCC ANNOUNCES SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

LAFAYETTE – More than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the current Spring semester.

Through the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their education for the Spring semester paid. Recipients include a diverse mix of majors at SLCC, from registered nursing and nondestructive testing technology to general studies and industrial technology. The students also attend SLCC campuses throughout eight parishes in Acadiana. A virtual scholarship reception will be held in March to honor the scholarship donors and student recipients.

Scholarships and recipients include:

Acadiana Healthcare Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Courtney Vidrine, Nursing major from Eunice; Erin Eliot; general studies/nursing major from Duson; Sierra Savoie, nursing major from Breaux Bridge; Chazz Boyd, general studies/nursing major from Breaux Bridge; Madison Hollier, nursing major from Broussard; Mariana Villamizar, general studies/nursing major from Jennings; Kinzie Ray, nursing major from New Iberia; Julianne Zannini, nursing major from Carencro; Chrystal Brown, nursing major from Branch; Mallory Broussard, nursing major from Carencro; Ashley Jones, nursing major from Breaux Bridge; Sadie Fusilier, nursing major from Ville Platte; Eiffel John Manzano, nursing major from Breaux Bridge; Jessel Gyn Marie Price, nursing major from Lafayette; and Amber Bayham, nursing major from Maurice.

American Society on Nondestructive Testing – Acadiana Section Scholarship – Dru David; nondestructive testing technology major from Opelousas.

Bridgeway Apartments Scholarship – Tammy Thompson, general studies major from Lafayette.

Center for Minority Excellence Endowed Scholarship – Anjel Campbell, practical nursing major from Slidell; U’Khira Grayson, medical lab science major from New Iberia; Cecily Howard, practical nursing major from Breaux Bridge; Wykena Harris, business major from Baldwin; Ayomide Ajala, general studies major from Lafayette; LaJessikah Jack, criminal justice major from Lafayette.

Cosper Family Endowed Scholarship – Megan Martin, nursing major from Lafayette; Logan Smith, practical nursing major from Lafayette.

Eyeconick Brand Scholarship – Kevin Bergeron, machine tools technology major from Opelousas.

Gene Haas Robotics Scholarship – Kevin Bergeron, machine tools technology major from Opelousas.

H&B Young Foundation Scholarship – Alyssa Sauce, general studies major from Morgan City; Payton Dupre, general studies major from Berwick; Jessica Coleman, general studies major from Franklin; Tiffany Lofton, practical nursing major from Schriever; Cherrell McDaniel, practical nursing major from Patterson; Reginald Jackson, general studies major from Morgan City; Clarence Chapman, business major from Centerville; Gracie Gros, general studies major from Morgan City; Kayden Palmer, information technology major from Jeanerette; Trent Do, industrial marine electronics major from Baldwin; Malikai Robertson, industrial marine electronics major from Jeanerette; Lance Ladoucer, machine tool technology major from Franklin; Kaleb Verret, industrial marine electronics major from Morgan City; Jonah Calhoun, technology major from Berwick; Ethan Blanchard, information technology major from Morgan City; Cody Davis, industrial marine electronics major from Morgan City; Nicolas Mire, industrial electronics technology major from Charenton; Steven Boudreaux, information technology major from Franklin; David Mire, electrical major from Berwick; Austin Firmin, industrial marine electronics major from Morgan City; Tyler Boatmon, industrial marine electronics major from Morgan City.

Katie McMahon Scholarship for Paramedics – Leah Glover, paramedic major from Lake Charles.

LAGCOE Endowed Scholarship – Bradford Colligan, industrial technology major from Cankton.

Lemoine Company First-Generation Endowed Scholarship – Nicholas LeBlanc, general studies major from Abbeville; Jobie LaGrange, Louisiana transfer major from Broussard.

Louisiana CAT Scholarship – Christopher Lane Richard, diesel-powered equipment technology major form Church Point.

Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League/Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship – Terron Nguyen, business major from Abbeville.

Lt. Linda H. Brown Memorial Scholarship – Miles Stevens, practical nursing major from Eunice.

Mellington Family Scholarship – Mathew Simon, general studies major from Lafayette.

Moody Company Foundation and Pinhook Foundation Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Kayla Ferguson, general studies/nursing major from Carencro; Garrett Higginbotham, nursing major from Church Point.

National EMS Academy Scholarship –William Brumfield, EMT-Basic major from Norwood; Caroline Caswell, EMT-Basic major from Abbeville; Arianna Joiner, EMT-Basic major from Abbeville; Terrence Clark, EMT-Basic major from Alexandria; Joel Halapin, EMT-Basic major from Metairie; Madison Kimbrell, EMT-Basic major from Bogalusa; Suzanne Tate, EMT-Basic major from Glenmora.

Nondestructive Testing Management Association (NDTMA) Scholarship – Claude Chenier II, nondestructive testing major from Sunset.

Norma Joan Ralston Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Sasha January, practical nursing major from New Iberia.

Qmedtrix Cy-Pres Award Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Tahlia Castille, practical nursing major from Krotz Springs.

Rhett Flash Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Madison Thibodeaux, practical nursing major from New Iberia.

Rotary of Lafayette Scholarship – Brandy Fedeli, general studies major from Scott.

Samuel Savoy Memorial Scholarship – LaTre’von Wiltz, welding technology major from St. Martinville.

Social Science Psychology Scholarship – Victoria Trahan, Louisiana transfer major from Rayne; Alexandra Thomas, general studies major from Lafayette; Ana Mejia, business major from Lafayette; Natalie Mendoza, general studies major from New Iberia.

St. Landry Cy-Pres Endowed Scholarship in Nursing – Kayla Doucette, nursing major from Ville Platte.

St. Landry Economic Development Scholarship – Nicholas Savoy, nondestructive testing major from Eunice.

St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Alyssa Sauce, general studies major from Morgan City; Payton Dupre, general studies major from Berwick.

Striding for Scholarships First-Generation Endowed Scholarship – Miguel Masrodriguez, information technology major from Lafayette.

“Scholarships can tremendously increase students’ chances of persisting in college and ultimately, finishing their degrees or programs,” said Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SLCC Foundation. “By lessening the financial burdens of college, our scholarship donors are truly paying it forward to positively affect the lives of our students.”

For more information about SLCC’s scholarships, contact (337) 521-9026 or e-mail lana.fontenot@solacc.edu.

The SLCC Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation established in 2003 for the mission of supporting the activities of South Louisiana Community College. Over the last seven years, the SLCC Foundation has raised a $2.1 million match for a $17 million Health & Sciences Building for the College’s Lafayette campus, increased its endowment five-fold through new scholarships and professorships, increased employee giving from 1.8% to over 67%, implemented the SLCC’s largest-ever scholarship program, and executed successful naming campaigns for two College facilities in Lafayette and St. Martinville.