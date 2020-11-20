Article Image Alt Text

State Sales Tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

Fri, 11/20/2020 - 8:19am

BATON ROUGE – A state sales tax holiday to provide relief for Louisiana residents recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta, in addition to the COVID-19 public health emergency, will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.
Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.
Eligible transactions include:
· Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property
· Placing tangible personal property on layaway
· Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
· Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property
· Prepared meals
· Rentals or leases of tangible personal property
· Sales of taxable services
· Vehicles subject to license and title

The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.

