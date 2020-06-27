Students, teachers will have to wear face mask for school year

As parents begin planning to purchase items for their child for the upcoming school year, there is a list of things they check off: book sack, paper, pencils, ink pens, composition books and now a face masks.

A new item on the list for parents to purchase is a face covering for third grade students and higher.”

“Face masks will be the new norm,” said Vermilion Parish interim superintendent Brad Prudhomme. “Parents should be looking at buying three or four to last for the school year.”

The Louisiana Department of Education released a set of guidelines for students, teachers, and administrators to follow for the upcoming school year.

One of those guidelines is to have students, teachers and administrators wear face masks throughout the day.

The guideline says face coverings should be worn in all school areas, including the classroom. When everyone arrives at the school, they will be advised to wear a face covering. The state did say if someone has trouble breathing, a face mask is not required.

Everyone who enters the school will have their temperature checked.

Face covers will be a requirement despite if Louisiana is in Phase 2 or Phase 3, said Prudhomme. As of today, Louisiana is in Phase 2 for another 28 days.

• If the state is still in Phase 2 when school opens, classrooms can be no larger than 25 (including the teacher) and students have to be six feet apart.

• Buses can only be 50 percent capacity in Phase 2 and 75 percent capacity in Phase 3.

• In Phase 2, there will be no physical contact in sports. The state has to be in Phase 3 for physical contact.

• In Phase 2, there will be no band. Band and vocal music can resume only in Phase 3.

The state is also requiring that school districts constantly clean high-touch areas throughout the day, including bathrooms and playground equipment.

“We developed this guidance by engaging experts on the virus - public health officials - and experts on what this guidance looks like when put into practice - school leaders and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We understand next year will be a new challenge for all of us as we educate through COVID-19. I have confidence in our collective talents to overcome these challenges. We will depend on each other for innovative ideas, best practices, and the promise of quality education for every child.”