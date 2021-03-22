Swamp Spirits traveling exhibit needs photographers, artists

Swamp Spirits is a traveling exhibit that goes to each museum in Vermilion Parish.

Each year photos of the swamp are submitted to be painted by various artists in the area to be put on display. One photograph is selected and the artists take inspiration and put their own style on to a 30in by 40 in canvas.. This year they are searching for swamp photographs to choose an image to paint for the exhibit and new artists to paint their perspective of the photo.

The photographer of the image chosen receives credit in the exhibit as the photo travels as well. In order to submit a photo of yours, it has to be a print-out submitted with your contact information. It must be brought to the Gueydan Museum between 1 pm and 5 pm Wednesday through Friday.

These submissions are due by April 31, 2021. If any local paint artists would like to create for the exhibit they must contact Tony Mayard at tonymayard@lusfiber.net.