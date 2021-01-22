Two arrested for Attempted 1st-Degree Murder in connection to Jan. 5 shooting in Abbeville

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, two arrests have been made in the investigation of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Jan. 5, 2021.

Tyshawn Charlot, 20, and Donald Briggs III, 23, both of Abbeville, were arrested on Jan. 21, 2021 on warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Both Briggs and Charlot were arrested without incident with the help of Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Abbeville Police Department. After the arrests were made, two search warrants were executed at separate residences within the city of Abbeville where firearms, including a stolen shotgun, were recovered.

Both individuals are presently incarcerated in the Vermilion Parish Correction Center.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.