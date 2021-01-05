Two pharmacies in Abbeville each receive 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; On first day, all are dedicated to 200 residents

The state of Louisiana recently listed the names of 107 pharmacies in Louisiana that will be getting the limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 107 pharmacies that will be getting the vaccines.

The 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state.

Thrifty Way and Super One pharmacies in Abbeville were the ones on the list to the get the vaccine.

However, those two pharmacies only received 100 vaccines at each location.

It did not take long for the 100 vaccines to run out.

Thrifty Way has already used its 100 vaccines and is having people get on a waiting list for when another set of vaccines is released.

According to LDH, the vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier One:

• People who are 70 years of age and above;

• Home health services patients and staff;

• Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;

• Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and

• People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).