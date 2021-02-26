Tyler Meaux sentenced to 48 years for death of teens

A little more than three years after being involved in a drunk driving crash that killed two North Vermilion High students, Tyler Meaux has been sentenced.

On Thursday, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Laurie Hulin sentenced Meaux, 23, to 48 years in prison, with all but 12 suspended. This comes after Meaux was charged with vehicular homicide for a drunk driving arrest on Feb. 4, 2018. The crash, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 167, just north of Abbeville, claimed the lives of Sydney Colomb, 15, and Alana Duhon, 16.

According to authorities, Meaux had a blood-alcohol level of .16.

Meaux’s attorney, Bart Broussard, told KATC-TV, that Meaux’s sentence calls for him to serve 24 years each on his two counts of

vehicular homicide. The first 12 years to be served and the remaining 12 years suspended. Meaux will serve five years on each count without the possibility of parole.

Meaux reportedly apologized to the families of Colomb and Duhon during his sentencing.