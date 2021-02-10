Vermilion, Lafayette Sheriff’s Offices warns of new phone scam

The Lafayette and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Offices would like to warn citizens of a current phone scam in which the scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement.

The scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

Please be advised, neither the Lafayette nor the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks any type of payment over the telephone.

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call 337-893-0871.