Vermilion Parish Disaster Recovery Center Closing but Help is Still Available

BATON ROUGE — The Drive-through Disaster Recovery Center in Abbeville will close Oct. 2 at 5 p.m., but help will still be available for survivors affected by Hurricane Laura.

After the DRC ceases operations, survivors whose homes or businesses had losses from the storm can still get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process, or check the status of their application by logging into their account or submitting information by:

• Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

• Visit DisasterAssistance.gov/.

• To receive a link to download the FEMA app (depending on your device):

o Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

o Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362 Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Although the DRC in Vermilion parish will be closing, the U.S. Small Business Administration operates a virtual business recovery center online at www.sba.gov/funding- programs/disaster-assistance or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For assistance completing an SBA application, call 800-659-2955 (TTY at 800-877-8339) or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

Additional DRCs are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, click on egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or on a smart phone you can text 43362 and type DRC (Your Zip Code), for example: DRC 01234.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559.