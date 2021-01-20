Vermilion Parish District names students of the year

This has not be an easy school year by any stretch, but so many students in Vermilion Parish have continued to shine bright.

Last week, the Vermilion Parish School System honored three of its brightest.

Cecil Picard Elementary’s Avery Folsom has been named Vermilion Parish Elementary Student of the Year. Forked Island E. Broussard’s Bryce Trahan is the Vermilion Parish Middle School Student of the Year. Rounding out the honorees is Erath High’s Jon Michael Shiner, the Vermilion Parish High School Student of the Year.

“Congratulations to our parish students of the year,” Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said. “These students along with 17 other great kids interviewed this past week with community leaders and school board personnel for the final round of competition. Very proud of all our school level winners.

“Congrats to all.”

Folsom is Cecil Pircard Elementary’s first Parish Student of the Year. Folsom said she carried a little bit of nervousness into the interview process as she carried the figurative flag for her school.

“I was a little scared because no one had won from CPE,” Folsom said. “I wanted to win bad for my school.

“I wanted to make a big mark in my life.”

Teachers, students and staff joined in congratulating Folsom. That included someone who knows Avery best, her mother, Kecia Folsom, who works in the school’s front office.

“We are absolutely so proud of her,” Kecia Folsom said. “She’s not an average 10-year-old. She’s definitely a leader.

“She always gives her best in everything that she does.”

Jon-Michael Shiner from Erath High is this year’s Vermilion Parish High School Student of the Year. He was in calculus class when he was told by Superintendent Tommy Byler the great news.

“I am very excited and honored with this award,” said Shiner. “I feel honored to represent Erath and the rest of the parish on the next level.”

Shiner looks to have his future mapped out after high school.

He is leaning towards attending Tulane University in New Orleans, but his mother, Telia Shiner would love him to attend LSU in Baton Rouge. He plans to major in biology.

While in med school, he will concentrate on anesthesiology. After watching his father, Carl, suffer from back pain, an anesthesiologist helped relieve his pain.

“It helped my father recover quicker, so I want to provide that kind of help for others,” said Shiner.

He is involved in multiple sports which include football, soccer, basketball, powerlifting and baseball. He is in virtually almost every club on campus and he is known for his high visibility on the Louisiana Beta Stage.

“He is an outstanding student but most importantly, he is a good person with a kind soul always looking to do the right thing.” said EHS Principal Marc Turner. “If you need the extra hand, he is your man. I am honored to know him on a personal level and say that the last four years have been truly a treasurer.”

Forked Island/E. Broussard School had the middle school student of the year.

Bryce Trahan, who is 13, is an eighth-grader at FIEB. The announcement caught him off guard.

“Yes, I was surprised. I like winning,” said Trahan.

Trahan has the ambition to be an engineer, but he is not 100 percent sure what kind.

His parents are Brandon and Andrea Trahan.