Front Row, Left to Right - Chad Vallo District 14, Scott Broussard District 11, Paul Bourgeois - Vice President District 7, Dane Hebert - President District 1, Wayne Touchet District 5, Ronald Darby District 4, Brent Landry District 3. Back Row, Left to Right - Sandrus Stelly District 13, Chad Lege District 9, Ronald Menard District 10, Dexter Callahan District 12, Errol Domingues District 8, Mark Poche’ District 6 and Jason Picard District 2.
Vermilion Parish Police Jurors sworn in
Some new faces are joining familiar ones on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.
The 14 members of the police jury took their respective oaths during a meeting Monday night.
Returning to office are Paul Bourgeois Jr. (District 7), Dane Hebert (District 1), Wayne Touchet (District 5), Ronald Darby (District 4), Brent Landry (District 3), Sandrus Stelly (District 13), Ronald Menard (District 10), Errol Domingues (District 8), Mark Poche (District 6) and Jason Picard (District 2).
New to the jury will be Chad Vallo (District 14), Scott Broussard (District 11), Chad Lege (District 9) and Dexter Callahan (District 12).
Hebert will serve as Police Jury President. The jury also elected Bourgeois to serve as Vice President.