Vermilion Parish Police Jury announces no trash pick up on Monday, Feb. 15

Due to the predicted weather conditions, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury announced that no trash pick up will take place on Monday, Feb. 15.

Weather permitting trash pickup will start up on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

The following will be the Trash Pick Up Schedule for the week of Feb. 15,:

Monday, Feb. 15 - No Pickup

Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Monday trash pickup

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - Tuesday trash pickup

Thursday, Feb. 18 - Wednesday trash pickup

Friday, Feb. 19 - Thursday trash pickup

Saturday, Feb. 20 - Friday trash pickup

All pickups will be pushed back a day. Please be advised this is weather permitting.