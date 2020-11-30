Vermilion Parish Public schools going to hybrid schedule

After listening to Gov. John Bel Edwards place Louisiana back into Phase 2 due to a large increase in COIVID 19 cases, the Vermilion Parish Public School has decided to go back to the hybrid learning system for the next few weeks.

Edwards announced on Tuesday, and public school gathered Wednesday to figure out a game-plan.

Middle schools and high schools are going hybrid. Elementary students will continue to go to school every day.

School Superintendent Tommy Byler said the hybrid schedule would begin on Monday, November 30, and last until the Christmas Holidays, which ends the first semester.

After that, the school board and administration will analyze the situation before deciding the next schedule.

“ We are trying to do our school part in helping to slow down COVID transmission. Our hopes is to return to normal as we start back in January. Let’s all do our part,” Byler said.

During the first couple of weeks, middle school and high school students will follow an “ABAB” schedule (Monday - A day, Tuesday - B day, etc.).

On Friday of the first week, December 4, will be what Byler calls a “full distance learning day.”

Byler also said that those students who have fallen behind and need help could attend school on Friday. The school will notify the student who needs to attend school.

When the third week approaches, the board is looking at the possibility of a full virtual week, said Byler.

Byler said because the system has not done full virtual learning since the pandemic began, the week would be a test run to prepare if any guidelines change after the new year.

Byler said students would receive laptops where necessary, and teachers would likely give lessons over Zoom or Google Meet. The school board will provide updates on this third week as more decisions are made.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been in the higher grades, with the system having to quarantine “well over 400 students” in the last two weeks,” the superintendent added.

He said when one high school student gets COVID, an average of 25 students have to be quarantined.