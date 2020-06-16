Vermilion Parish School Board members, interim superintendent to appear before a grand jury on Thursday

All eight Vermilion Parish School Board members, including interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme and assistant superintendent Paul Hebert, have been called to appear before a Vermilion Parish grand jury on Thursday.

School Board members Dale Stelly, Laura LeBeouf, president Kibbie Pillette, Chris Gautreaux, Kristy Hebert, Dr. David Dupuis, Jason Roy and Charlotte Detraz received subpoenas.

Board members contacted said they were not 100 percent sure why they were being called to appear before a grand jury.

Some board members did not want to speculate on what it could be concerning because it is sealed.

The subpoenas did not give a reason for the grand jury appearance.

There will be no public records available from the grand jury on the questions or answers that will be given by the school board members, along with Prudhomme and Hebert.

The district attorney’s office also could not talk about the grand jury hearing.

This marks the second time in the last year that these school board members were called to go before the grand jury.