Vermilion Parish School Board in no hurry to begin search for new superintendent

How long will interim superintendent Brad Prudhomme keep the word “interim” in front of his name?

The answer to that question is for at least another 90 days.

At Thursday’s three-hour school board meeting, school board member Chris Gautreaux wanted to begin the search for a permanent superintendent. He said the entire process could take anywhere from 60 to 90 days.

“It is important we have a superintendent in place before the start of the next school year,” said school board member Kristy Hebert.

School Board member Laura LeBeouf encouraged the board to wait until Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the stay-out-home ban in the next 10 days.

Gautreaux said the process of finding a new superintendent will take at least two months. He said principals would like to know who their leader will be before the school year begins.

School Board Member Charlotte Detraz, who was at home and watching the meeting on video, said she did not think it was a good idea to begin looking for a new superintendent until the school board is finished paying the salary of former superintendent Jerome Puyau.

The school board is still paying Puyau $12,000 a month through September 8 because of a settlement the school board and Puyau reached.

Also, the school board is paying Prudhomme, who is the acting superintendent.

“I don’t think we need to move on it right now,” Detraz said.

School Board President Kibbie Pillette agreed with Detraz.

“We are dealing with far bigger issues right now,” said Pillette. “I think this is bad timing.”

“Timing is not the issue,” said school board member Jason Roy. “It is going to take 60 to 90 days to find a new superintendent. I do not see how we can do it any faster.”

The board voted 5-3 not to begin the search for a new superintendent until possibly June, which will be when the school board next meeting will take place.

Voting not to begin the search were Pillette, LeBeouf, Detraz and Dale Stelly.

Voting to begin the search were Gautreaux, Roy and Hebert.