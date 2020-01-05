Vermilion Parish School Board will name interim superintendent on Monday

The Vermilion Parish School Board is having a special meeting Monday to name the new interim superintendent.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.

An interim superintendent will run the day to day operations of the school system until a new permanent superintendent is named.

The board has to name an interim superintendent because former superintendent Jerome Puyau stepped down as the superintendent last month. Puyau is still on the school system’s payroll for the next nine months as a consultant to the new superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Paul Hebert has been acting as the interim superintendent off and on throughout 2019.

When asked if Hebert will be named as the interim superintendent, new board president Kibbie Pillette said, “That is up to the board.”