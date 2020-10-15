Volunteers get it done

There is something special about living in South Louisiana. The people here love to help when someone is in need.

Holly Hebert LeBlanc is the owner of The LeBlanc Learning Center in Abbeville. The Center, which is just over 30 years old, sustained roof damage from the strong winds of Hurricane Delta Friday evening.

Almost half of the metal roof peeled off like the top of a sardine can. Hebert’s family traveled to Houston the day before to escape the strong winds.

The roof was torn off at 5:24 Friday evening, and she learned of the disheartening news 10 minutes later.

The next morning her family drove back to Abbeville to survey the damage.

When they arrived at the school, work to make the repairs had already started. Her father-in-law, Brent LeBlanc and volunteers, were on the roof replacing the torn off metal roof with used metal roof material.

There was also a tractor on location pushing the torn metal pieces off to the side.

Less than 24 hours after the roof was gone, volunteers had a make-shift metal roof back on the school.

On Day two, 20 volunteers showed up to help clean the inside and outside of the school.

Gabe Sanner of Mako Restoration had fans and dehumidifiers on location on Sunday.

With help from parents and former students, toys, books, furniture and other items were cleaned, placed in plastic containers, and put in a rented pod in front of the school.

Kristin Locantro Hebert and Danielle Dubois Fontenot organized getting extra help on Monday. The VC cheerleaders finished cleaning the inside of the school.

Within 36 hours after the storm, the LeBlanc Learning Center was patched up and cleaned.

“The Vermilion Parish community is amazing,” said LeBlanc. “We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support, well wishes, the countless offers to help, and offers of donations from the parents and families of our current students, past students, area business owners, and many, many others.

“Please keep our LCL family in your thoughts and prayers as we continue through the rebuilding process. We plan to reopen very soon and can’t wait for our center to be filled with children, love, Learning, and laughter once again.”

LeBlanc was not 100 percent sure when the school will reopen. It will depend on insurance.

“We will be opening soon,” LeBlanc said.

She has worked at the center for 17 years & been the owner of the LeBlanc Learning Center for five years.