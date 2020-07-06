WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ERATH TRAILER FIRE

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Erath woman for setting fire to her aunt’s vacant mobile home out of anger over plans to rent it out.

Nikita Bourque, 21, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

In the evening hours of Friday, July 3, the Erath Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire in the 200 block of North Broussard Street. The mobile home was vacant and had no utilities connected.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

Witness statements indicated Bourque had recently expressed disapproval of plans for a new tenant to move into the trailer.

With the assistance of Erath Police, Bourque was located and agreed to speak to deputies about the fire. During an interview with investigators, Bourque admitted to setting the fire.

She was then placed under arrest in connection with the case.