January 1, 2000 ~ June 2, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 1:15 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville honoring the life of Aaron James Wallace, 20, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Aaron is survived by his mother, LaTonda R. (Jason) Wallace; father, John Readom; brothers, Lawrence Wallace, Johnathan Greene, Demarco (Juliette) Greene and Demario Greene; sisters, Keryna Watkins, Charlotte Greene, Milia Readom and Charlie Greene; maternal grandmother, Rose Beckett; maternal grandfather, Raymond Wallace; step-mother, Alicia Day; and mama, Debra Readom.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ethel and George Readom; grandfather, Quinn Beckett; great grandmothers, Willie Mae Carter and Blanche Williams; and aunt, Sallie Ann Readom.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19, maintain social distancing.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.