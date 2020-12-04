Ada M. Jackson

NEW IBERIA – A Home-going Celebration of Life will be held for Ms. Ada Marie Jackson, 59, at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Allen Randle, Sr. is the Pastor and Rev. Daniel Holmes will officiate.

She will await the resurrection in Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia, LA.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the church at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.

A resident of Lithonia, GA and native of Abbeville, LA she passed at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Grady Health System in Atlanta, GA.

Ada accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in New Iberia, LA.

She leaves in God’s care one son: Rives Jackson of Lithonia, GA; five sisters: Barbara Mitchell of Abbeville, LA, Beverly Wilson (John) of New Iberia, LA, Mary Dalcourt of Lafayette, LA, Annie Jackson Polk of Atlanta, GA and Millie Jordan (Cornell) of Abbeville, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the late, Milton Jackson and the late, Dorothy Jackson Porter and the late, Michael “Mike Mike” Hypolite.

Active Pallbearers will be Marlon Gage, Lawrence Greene, Jonathan Greene, Kareem Wilson, Harlando Vital and Michael Westley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Patrick Greene, Cortney Jackson, Leonard Greene, John Wilson and Mitchell Lewis.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.