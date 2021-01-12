Alice D. Abbott

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Alice Abbott, who died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Lafayette General Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Alice is survived by three children; Susan, Sonny and Carol, also six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mac Abbott, and two daughters Evelyn and Brenda.

Due to recent Covid concerns, no service is scheduled at this time.