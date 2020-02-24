ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Alice Gaspard Domingue, 92, will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Domingue died at Eastridge Nursing Center surrounded by her family, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11:45AM. She was a woman of deep faith and was known for baked homemade bread, dedication to her family and love of her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Eugene Dale Domingue, (Gene) of Erath; three daughters, Melisa James and her husband Mark of Erath, Betty Bertrand and her husband Reed of Erath, and Charlene Soirez and her husband Jimmy of Erath; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and three great grandchildren on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Domingue; her parents, Julian and Elodie Hargrave Gaspard; a daughter in law, Dayna Domingue; two brothers, John A. Gaspard and Robert (Souree’) Gaspard; and two sisters, Audrey Roy and Lou Anna Gaspard; and one great grandchild, Isla Claire Domingue.

Serving as pallbearers will be Reed Bertrand, Sr., Gene Domingue, Jimmy Soirez, Cole Domingue, Gordon Broussard, and Dale Domingue .

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Ronald Lahasky, her physician of many years, Hospice of Acadiana, and the staff at Eastridge Nursing Center for the care and compassion shown to Ms. Alice and her family in her final days. The family would also like to thank Lynn Huntley, Francis Levine and Diane Harrison for caring for Ms. Alice in her final days.

