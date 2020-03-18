ERATH — Graveside Services for Allen J. Sellers, 72, will be at 1:00PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Father Andre Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Saturday March 21, 2020 from 11:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:30AM.

Allen, a native of Vermilion Parish passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette. His greatest achievement and passion was cooking. In his early years, he was a local chef with various Vermilion Parish restaurants. Allen had a wonderful sense of humor and he loved to laugh and joke with everyone. He enjoyed family gatherings and his love of the outdoors was fishing.

He is survived by his sister Kathy S. Migaud and fiancé R.J. Frickey of Marrero, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis J. and Mabel Hollier Sellers, and a sister Ruby Sellers Motty.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to both the staffs of Maison de Lafayette and Vermilion Health Care especially Nick Nugier, P.A. Dawn Bishop and Casey for their care and compassion during his time there.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405