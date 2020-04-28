September 14, 1967 ~ April 23, 2020

ABBEVILLE—Graveside services were held honoring the life of Anthony Sebastian LaPorte, 52, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sammy LaPorte, Scott LaPorte, Landon LaPorte, Shaun DeCuir, Jr., Tristan LaPorte and Dale Landry.

He was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord with everything in him. He loved helping and serving people. His ministry was his life and passion. He loved being a Royal Ranger Commander and teaching boys about the word of God. He loved to cook, play golf and hunt. He loved his Saints football. He was loved by all and will be sadly missed.

Anthony is survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda R. LaPorte; one daughter, Tabitha LaPorte; two step-sons, Shaun DeCuir and Brady DeCuir; one grandson, Landon LaPorte; two step-grandsons, Shaun DeCuir, Jr. and Caden DeCuir; father, Charles LaPorte, Sr.; and two brothers, Sammy LaPorte and Scott LaPorte.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Touchet.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.