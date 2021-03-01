Aug. 15, 1952 – Feb. 25, 2021

FRANKLIN — Funeral services for Ardly James Kern will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin during a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Joel Faulk officiating. In keeping with his wishes, following funeral services he will be cremated with a private graveside inurnment in Perpetual Park Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:00 a.m. followed by remembrances by the family.

Ardly, a lifelong resident of Franklin, was born in Abbeville on August 15, 1952 and passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Franklin Health Care Center following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Ardly spent his entire career in Maintenance working in various industrial fields but was most fond of his days working as a Derrick Hand for Loffland Brothers Drilling. He knew the value of hard work but also knew the importance of living your life. He always made time for his family, whom he truly cherished. He was an avid collector of coins and steins, loved muscle cars, was a die-hard Saints fan, and loved to keep his lawn well-manicured. He will be missed beyond measure by all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him.

His memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 43 years, Faye Gauthier Kern; two daughters, Jennifer L. Kern (Terry Caudill) and Jada Kern (Coty Robicheaux); one grandson, Trevor James Adams (Breanna); three granddaughters, Carlie C. Adams, Leah F. Robicheaux, and Lynze D. Robicheaux; one great grandson, Wyatt James Adams; four siblings, Francis Plaisance, Vernon Sonnier, Martha L. Vice, and Joe Lormand; one brother-in-law, Octave Gauthier Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Celeste Gauthier and Christine G. Duhon; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family, and friends.

Those who have preceded him in death include his parents, James Adam “Jimmy” Kern and Maude Mary Robicheaux Kern; one brother, Charles Marceaux; two nephews, Joey Lormand and Fran Plaisance; his in-laws, Octave Junius Gauthier Sr. and Carol Joyce Weeks Gauthier; and his son-in-law, Jacob Andrew Adams.

Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor James Adams, Coty James Robicheaux, Terry Caudill, Courtney Gauthier, Cody Boudreaux, and Jamie Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be Francis Plaisance, Vernon Sonnier, Joe Lormand, Wyatt James Adams, Bobby Boudreaux, Shelton “Boo” Hebert, and Devin Derouen.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.