DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Barry Landry will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Harrington, Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Barry will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm.

Barry was born in New Iberia to the late Bradley Landry and the late Belva Barras Landry, and passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. He was 60.

Barry worked in the oilfield as a Crew Boat Captain and was employed with Perdido Energy, formerly Gulfport Energy. Outside of his work, Barry enjoyed History and reading, and was a huge Star Wars and Star Trek fan. He and his sister Tricia took a trip to Disneyland in California so that he could visit the Star Wars exhibit there. He also took a trip with his mom to Washington, DC to visit our Nation’s capital to see the monuments. He had a love for sports, especially the Saints and LSU Football. His bright smile and kind heart will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Rest well Barry.

He is survived by his brother and sisters, Duke Landry (Tonia), Cindy Goforth (Willie), Mona Broussard (Johnny), and Tricia Mire; and his nieces and nephews, Caleb Landry (his Godchild), Mandy Spindler, Kally Todd, Brad Goforth, Dak Broussard, Zain Mire and Joby Mire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradley and Belva Landry.

Family and friends may share memories and condolences by visiting Barry’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.