ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Belva Comeaux LeBlanc was held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean as the celebrant. The Interment followed in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was held for the public at David Funeral Home in Erath on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00AM with a rosary to begin at 10:30AM and services followed.

Born July 18, 1927 in Coteau, Louisiana she became an Erath resident when she married Aldon Clement LeBlanc in 1945. Belva lived a beautiful rich life now filled with many treasured memories for her family until she passed away in a peaceful setting on December 30, 2020. She had a powerful spirit that entered a room even before she ever walked in it. Her name made people smile and her cheerful disposition will be remembered joyously by her many friends and family honored to carry on her memory. Her ability to make someone, especially her grandchildren, feel loved and special was a skill she handed down to her daughters and their daughters. No one ever left her home hungry. Of the many priests that sat at her kitchen table over the years, one is quoted as saying “even her ham sandwiches are better than anyone else’s.” Belva embodied selflessness, kindness and care for her community. As a humble woman of faith and a servant to His people, her passion for serving others will live on in her children. Whether it was organizing food collections with friends over the holidays or fundraising by recycling postage stamps, she will be remembered for a delicate and infectious way of giving back to her community. Her outstanding ability to persuade her husband after a hard days work, to fix a broken appliance for a single mother or widow as a donation was the most beautiful act that few actually witnessed. Many of her retirement years were spent serving the Bares Center (now the ARC of Vermilion) alongside her husband. After one of their recognitions for service, she later shared with family in her home that she didn’t think they had done “that much.” Always thinking she could have done more, she truly left this life a better place.

In addition to helping run a family owned business, she also had an incredible heart for public service. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Lady’s Altar Society at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. And also served in leadership for several years as Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters. As a wife of a veteran of World War II, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She shared her love of the family unit and her Cajun heritage by serving on the Vermilion Parish Homemakers Club and the Vermilion Parish Tourism Commission for several of her empty nesting years. She was most proud of participating in getting “arret” printed on Stop signs in the town of Erath as French was her first language. In addition to holding several secretarial positions at schools in Erath, she was a member of Les Travailleurs ladies group that led projects in town and annual scholarships for future college educations. Before social media was ever thought of, she participated in the Demi Tasse Club that gathered monthly for coffee in the homes of its members. She and her husband were active members in the Twelve and Go club that had social gatherings throughout the year. Just when one thought it was time for her to get old and stay home, she became a self appointed volunteer at church where she answered phones, organized children’s religion programs, and summer camps for several years. In her spare time, she found time for toll painting with life long friends, Kelly Broussard and Rable Girouard for over 35 years.

Although she was born in a generation where men led businesses, households and families, to know her, was to know who ‘truly’ was in charge. Left to celebrate her are her surviving children, Betty Baudoin and her husband, Bradley of Erath, a son, Earl Thomas LeBlanc and his wife Myra of New Iberia, and Marla Gregg and her husband, Russell of Magnolia, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nannette Delcambre and her husband Kevin, Melody Cheramie, Andrea Baudoin, Megan Landry and her husband Ryan, Oliver Doolin and his wife Paula Whitten-Doolin of Houston, and Thomas LeBlanc and his wife Mollie of Houston, TX, and her great grandchildren, Gabrielle Stanford and her fiancé Jude Cessac, Taylor Stanford and his wife Karen, Camille Floyd and her husband Jon, Christopher Borel, Emily Gallet and her husband Brennan, Oliva Borel, Bradley John Baudoin, Andre Saunier, Owen Landry, Emery Landry, Jack Doolin, Magnolia Doolin and Ruby Doolin. MaMa B was adored by her great great grandsons Brandon Craft, Cameron Craft, and Owen Stanford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ophe’ and Rosabelle Comeaux. Her husband of 68 years at his death, Aldon Clement LeBlanc. Two daughters, Nannette Cecile LeBlanc and Susie LeBlanc Evans and two grandsons Brad Baudoin and Brandon Cheramie.

Serving as Pall Bearers will be Oliver Doolin, Thomas LeBlanc, Taylor Stanford, Christopher Borel, Bradley John Baudoin and Andre Saunier.

Her family would like to acknowledge the many women who cared for her over the years with love and grace. Geri Broussard and Janet Hollier, her loyal ladies, that treated her like royalty throughout the final years of her illness. Her granddaughter, Nannette Delcambre and great granddaughter, Gabrielle Craft were instrumental in her care and remarkable in committing their lives to her final years. From managing finances to holding her hands while polishing her nails, these women represented the very acts of love that will continue to inspire her spirit of serving for the generations to come. Well done, good and faithful servants well done.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to made in her memory to charity near to your heart.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath, 407 East Putnam Street, (337) 937-0405 is in charge of the arrangements.