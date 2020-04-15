Berney LeBlanc

1925 - 2020

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York - Berney Joseph LeBlanc, 95, a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY since 1988, died on April 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born on January 9, 1925 in Abbeville, LA, Berney was predeceased by his parents Duprelon LeBlanc and the former Adele Bergeron. After dating since age twelve, Berney married his teenage sweetheart, Frances Viator, on January 26, 1946 in Abbeville, Louisiana. She predeceased him on July 3, 2008. He proudly served our country in the US Army during World War II and was employed as an Office Manager for A&P in Long Island, NY and Edison, NJ.

Berney loved his family - he dedicated his life to his wife, daughter, granddaughters, and great grandchildren. Right up until his final days, he enjoyed cooking and hosting dinners for them. He especially loved the phone calls, visits, letters, and Cajun treats from his extensive extended family who always made him feel special. Berney was great at giving good advice and wisdom, and never stopped trying to help and support his family. He was a proud and humble man, whoever met him adored and gravitated to him. He always knew how to make you laugh. He was also a generous financial donor to many charitable organizations. He gave true meaning to the words, "The Greatest Generation."

Berney is survived by his daughter, Judy DeGiorgio of Wappingers Falls; his granddaughters, Lauren Lewis and her husband Michael of Poughkeepsie, Jeannine Conforti and her husband Joseph of Hopewell Junction, and Tara DeGiorgio and her fiancé Brian Bischoff of Holmes; his great grandchildren, Christopher and his partner Sara, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Kaylie, Berney, and Jacob; his son in law, Mario DeGiorgio; and his large extended Cajun family. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Lisa DeGiorgio; 4 sisters, Lucy (Fredrick), Euna (Theroit), Eula (Faulk)), and Zoie (Lege); 3 brothers, Eunice, Essie, and D.A.

Service will be private for the family with entombment in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. A memorial service in his honor will be set for a later date. Donations may be made in Berney's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Please visit Berney's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.