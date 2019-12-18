February 21, 1940 ~ December 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Betty Gayneaux Trahan, 79, who died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Devin Trahan, Jonathan Trahan, Ashley Trahan, Kale Trahan, Cadon Lege and Adam Brent LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerryl Delcambre and Andy Callahan.

Betty is survived by her son, Jonathan James Trahan and his wife Crystal of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Devin Trahan, Ashley Trahan, Kale Trahan and Ember Trahan; two great grandchildren, Maisie Trahan and River Trahan; brother, Russell Dale Gayneaux of Abbeville; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Trahan; parents, Galva Gayneaux and the former Vernice Marie Mire; son, Kenneth James Trahan; and brother, Lester Joseph Gayneaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

Our family wishes to thank Acadian Hospice for your kindness and support.

