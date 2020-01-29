ERATH – Funeral Services for Mr. Caesar J. “Joe” Touchet, Jr.,68, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 12:00PM.

A native and resident of Erath, Mr. Caesar died at 9:47AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Lafayette. Mr. Joe was a caring person always willing to help someone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the time he spent living at Holley Beach. He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed carpentry, drawing, painting, sewing, embroidering, crocheting, and doing crafts. He was also a car enthusiast, especially antique cars.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle Broussard Touchet of Erath; two sons, Robert Kyle Smith of Baton Rouge and Caesar J. Touchet, III and his fiancée Hali Broussard of Erath; two daughters, Anjelique Morvant of Abbeville and Elizabeth Bennitte Touchet and her partner Etienne Picard of Erath; a brother, Lovelace John Touchet and his wife Darlene; two sisters, Emma Lee Marie Touchet Floris and her husband Alwin, and Josie Jane Touchet Forrester; a sister in law, Berbera Touchet; and three grandchildren, Nevaeh Smith, Alix Stone Touchet, and Gage Cole Stelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Caesar J. Touchet, Sr. and Daltie Mae Omen Touchet; and two brothers, Clarence “Tony” Joseph Touchet and Willis Paul Touchet.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the family to cover expense.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.