Carlton “C.J.” Foster

January 26, 1932 ~ April 3, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Carlton James Foster, 88, who died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

He is survived by his daughter, Karlene Foster Gardner and her husband, Mikel of Cuba, New Mexico; two sons, John W. Foster and his wife, Angela of Abbeville and Sam Foster and his wife Joannah of Maurice; one sister, Verna Foster of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Nicky Bison, Ashley Thibodeaux, Jill Foster, Jennifer Mouton, and Mandy Leonard; and six great grandchildren, Paige Cutright, Avery Foster, Addison Mouton, Grayson Leonard, Caroline Leonard, and Talon Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pinkard Foster and the former Emeritt Hebert; five sisters, Lilly F. Lee, Nita Foster, Ella Mae Bourque, Bernice F. Finn, and Dorothy F. LeBlanc; and one brother, Pinkard “Son” Foster, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.