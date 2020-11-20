Cathy M. Williams

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Service for Cathy Marie Williams will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 407 Duroq Street in Abbeville, LA. Pastor Willie Williams will officiate this service. Viewing will begin at 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Mt. Triumph Cemetery, Prairie Street, Abbeville, LA.

Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, masks and social distancing are mandatory for all attendees.

Cathy Marie Williams was born on March 15, 1956, to the late Ernestine “Mable” Williams and Herman Reedom in Abbeville, LA. On Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. Cathy fell asleep in Jesus Christ and entered into eternal rest.

Cathy accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late A.J. May at the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. As a little girl and throughout her adult years until her illness, she was a very active and faithful member of the Mt. Triumph B.C. family. There were no tasks too great or too small for Sis. Cathy to carryout. Anytime she was asked to undertake a task, she worked wholeheartedly which was second nature to her and saw to it that it was done. Sis. Cathy served in and on various ministries and committees in the church. During her earthly walk, she used her love and gift for singing and joined the Mt. Triumph B.C. Choir as a youth and continued as an adult. Under the leadership of the late Dr. Henry L. Maze Sr., she served as a Deaconess, she was a member of the Mission Ministry, a teacher for the Adult Sunday School class, worked with the Vacation Bible School Department, and enjoyed attending Bible Study. She was a true soldier for Christ. Sis. Cathy loved Abbeville and enjoyed working with the Herod Village Inc., Martin Luther King Federation Planning Committee, and served as a Voter Commissioner for Vermilion Parish. She also assisted sister churches in Abbeville in various capacities.

Cathy was a member of the 1974 graduating class of Abbeville High School. After receiving her high school diploma, Cathy attended Abbeville Beauty Academy School where she obtained her Cosmetology License. Later, she became a Bus Driver for the Vermilion Parish School Board and worked faithfully for 17 years until her health no longer allowed her to. Here she gained many lasting friendships and left many cherished memories with her bus riders and her colleagues. All will remember “Ms. Cathy.”

She leaves to cherish her memories six children: Chellen (Errol), Martin Renee and Eldridge Allen (Shon) Williams of Abbeville, LA, Corie Williams (Dana) of Spring, TX, Jamal Williams of Houston, TX, Deanna Perro (Leshain) of Rochester, NY, and a special daughter: Kathy Bailey (Eric) of Oklahoma City, OK; five sisters: Glendia George (Collins), Brenda Gage and Glenda Landry of Abbeville, LA, Varetta Reedom of Port Arthur, TX, and Sheila Reedom-Clements (Ulysses) of Atlanta, GA; eight brothers: Crandell Williams (Natasha) and Carlton(Bruce) Reedom both of Abbeville, LA, Eric Williams of Lake Charles, LA, Wade Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Minister John-Murphy Williams (Michelle) of Beach Park, IL, Minister Crawford Williams of Beaumont, TX, Malcolm Williams of Houston, TX, Dawayne Williams of Fayetteville, NC; sisters-in-law: Alice Levine (Chris) and Julia Ned both of Abbeville, LA; brother-in-law: Ira Hawkins of Houston, TX. Cathy had three very special cousins that were like sisters and a brother to her: Dolores Adams, Dorothy Lapoint, and George Williams (Betty) all of Abbeville, LA; twenty-two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She also leaves her special childhood friends and her life journey friend: Sherry “Black” Bessard, Caroline Evans, Babbie January, Theresa Holmes and a special friend: Mr. Dalton Brailey.

She was preceded in death by her spouse of 23 years: Freddie Nolan; her son: Boyd Williams; her mother and father, her maternal grandparents: Sylvester Williams and Lela Wilson; paternal grandparents: Marshall and Maggie Harris Reedom, and a dear sister: Janet Rose Hawkins.

