May 30, 1970 ~ March 9, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Chad James Clark, 49, who died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family and friends. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Cale LeMaire, Jeremy Williams, Styve Vincent, Bo Schreiber, Trey Schreiber and Jude Gooch.

Chad was born and raised in Meaux, Louisiana. He is a1988 graduate of North Vermilion High School. He was a veteran pf the United States Navy (1988-1992) where he served his country during Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Persian Gulf War aboard the U.S.S. Ogden.

He is survived by his son, Reilly St. Julien Clark; mother, Nadine Schreiber Bodin; father, Hollis J. Clark and his wife Pamela; two brothers, Jude Clark and Josh Clark; step brother, Joshua Barnhill and his wife Adrienne; girlfriend, Taylor Nevelles; and numerous cousins.

Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oran and Willa Trahan Clark; maternal grandparents, Lou and Bob Schreiber; and two uncles, Tracy Schreiber and Bobby Schreiber.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Chad’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Amedisys Hospice and the countless friends and family for all of the love, support and care that they extended during his time of need.

