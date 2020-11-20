Charles Robert “Bobby” Latiolais, 79, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Cypress Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in San Marcos, Texas.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville, LA 70510 on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10AM.Fr. Louie Richard will be the celebrant of the mass and Deacon Billy Vincent will assist. A 9:00am visitation in church will proceed the 10:00 am Mass. Interment will be held at 12:00 Noon at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, Louisiana (355 Teurlings Dr. Lafayette, LA 70501).

Bobby was born, September 25, 1941, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He attended elementary and high school at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and spent 3 years at Immaculata Minor Seminary in Lafayette, LA. Bobby served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He attended college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1971.

After college graduation in 1971 Bobby made his home in Galveston, Texas with is family where he worked in several sales positions with most of his career as a car salesman and then eventually owning a water blasting company. Throughout Bobby’s life he was a dedicated parishioner in Catholic churches in Galveston, Santa Fe, and Alvin, Texas. Bobby moved to San Marcos in May of 2019 enjoying quality time spent with son, Bobby, daughter, Laura, son-in-law, Mark and grandson, Beau.

Bobby genuinely loved people especially children. He enjoyed time with friends and family especially over a great meal. He was always excited to share a meal together and was great at selecting fantastic restaurants. Bobby was an avid sports fan of many teams especially Houston and Louisiana teams.

He is survived by his children: son Robert “Bobby” Charles Latiolais, daughter Dr. Laura Latiolais Duhon, Laura´s husband Mark Duhon, grandson Beau Duhon, daughters: Robin Latiolais Bayer, Hannah Latiolais, and Holly Latiolais. The family is grateful to Dr. Laura Latiolais Duhon and her family for caring for Bobby, especially in the last year of his life.

Bobby is also survived by his sister Sr. Carmelita Latiolais and his brothers Martin Latiolais and Paul Latiolais, his Aunt Willana Edwards James, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Robert Latiolais, Sr. as well as his mother, Martha Latiolais Ogden.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to any of Bobby’s favorite charitable organizations:

*Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org

*Santa Cruz Catholic School (in honor of grandson, Beau Duhon)

1100 Main St Buda, Texas 78610 (512) 312-2137 www.sccstx.org

*St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.