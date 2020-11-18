December 31, 1950 - November 8, 2020

With a deep sense of loss but also great hope, we announce the death of Clara Chatelain Hebert, 69. A memorial mass will be celebrated by Fathers Matthew Bazarre, Randy Moreau, and Keith Landry on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 am, preceded by a rosary at 9:30 am, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Cow Island. The church will open at 9:00 am.

Clara’s loving, generous spirit will be remembered in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with in her family, church, nursing career, and also endeared friends and acquaintances .

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Hebert; son Timothy Hebert (Kayla); grandchildren Matthew, Dylan, and Leah Hebert; a great-grandson Carter McAlister; and her brother David Chatelain. She was preceded in death by her son Dwayne Michael Hebert and her parents Clarence and Madeline Delahousse Chatelain.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel J. Frey for his wonderful and tireless care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

For caution, everyone is asked to wear a face mask in church.