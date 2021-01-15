June 15, 1958 ~ January 9, 2021

ABBEVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Connie Wayne Thibodeaux, 62, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette, LA. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Connie was the daughter of the late Alfred Thibodeaux, Sr, and Betty Wilson Thibodeaux of Abbeville, LA. She was, a native of Abbeville, LA who lived in Carencro, LA. She was a devoted lifelong Catholic who attended St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, in Abbeville, LA; in her younger years and while she cared for her father who lived with her for over six years. She was very active in her church parish of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Lafayette, LA; where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer, and member of several committees. Connie also volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Acadiana providing clerical assistance and helping at St. Joseph’s Diner. She volunteered as an Interviewer/Greeter with the Free Tax Assistance Program at the Lafayette Public Library downtown. She also served as a volunteer at the Free Lafayette Healthcare Clinic.

Connie was a graduate of Abbeville High School and a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL). She was a committed and dedicated employee of the University for thirty-seven years. She retired in 2017 as the Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions. Connie was an inspiring mentor to many students and employees throughout her years at the University. Her favorite past time was travelling; she especially enjoyed cruises. She was truly a humble and loyal employee, colleague, and friend.

She is survived by two sisters, Kathryn T. Nezey (Joseph, Jr.) of Delcambre, LA and Joyce T. Perry (Marshall) of Abbeville, LA and one brother, Alfred Thibodeaux, Jr. of Abbeville, LA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her paternal and maternal grandparents and one nephew as well as her beloved dog whom she cherished and adored (Nigel).

Mass intentions may be sent directly to either St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church or St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.