Conrad J. Ledet, age 74, passed away on November 4, 2020 as a result of complications from Churg-Strauss vasculitis. Conrad was born in Abbeville, LA and was a true Cajun. He attended Mount Carmel High School in Abbeville, served in the United States Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve from 1966 to 1972, and graduated from the University of Southwest Louisiana with a B.S degree in microbiology. Conrad retired from his work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Microbiologist in 2008.

Conrad loved hiking and was particularly proud of the many hiking hours he spent on various stretches of the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maine. His most gratifying hiking achievement was when he reached the peak of Mount Katahdin, Baxter State Park, Maine. Conrad loved to read, while enjoying a freshly brewed cup of Mello Joy or Community coffee. He adored the many family cats, but always had a favorite.

Conrad is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Audrey Ledet, of Abbeville, LA. He is survived by Mischelle, his wife of 41 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Allison Fullen of Fayetteville, AR and Jessie Gower of Murfreesboro, TN and his two sons, Nathan Ledet of Sterling, VA and Kevin Allen of Gilbert, AZ. Conrad was “Poppin” to his nine grandchildren, Tucker, Evie, Troy, Mylan, Audrey, June, Clay, Micah, and Abby. He is also survived by his sister, Carmen Hebert of Abbeville, LA; his brother Claude Ledet of Maurice, LA; and his brother René Ledet of Lafayette, LA.

The family is requesting that donations in honor of Conrad be made to The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Donations may be made on line at donate@rarediseases.org or by mail to The National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888.