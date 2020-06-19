Cynthia F. Gage

Abbeville — A Graveside Service and Interment will be held for Ms. Cynthia Faye Gage, 67, 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Saint Paul Cemetery in adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures. Rev. James Haynes will officiate the service.

A resident of Houston, TX and native of Abbeville, LA, Cynthia transitioned from her earthly home to eternal rest at 8:22 A.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 10, 1953, in Abbeville to the late Herbert and Rita Cade Gage. She was a 1971 graduate of Abbeville High School. She attended the University of Southwest Louisiana (currently known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Lee College in Baytown, TX.

She worked as a Procurement Specialist in the Oil Industry; substitute teacher in Galena Park Independent School District; and customized crafting classes at Michaels. Cynthia was a devoted mother and experienced great joy when spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed making crafts and volunteering in her community. She served as the Usher Director at Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown, TX for many years and currently a member of Abundantly Blessed Church in Houston, TX.

Cynthia leaves in God’s care to cherish her fond memory, Former Spouse, Elder Calvin Broussard, Jr.; three daughters, Ebony (Marcus) Spraggins of Bossier City, LA, Rashida Broussard of Conroe, TX and Markel Gage of Baytown, TX; son-in law, Randy Lewis; six grandchildren, Jordan Gage, Andre Gage, Jorah Johnson, Jalen Johnson, Eara Rockette, Jr. and Christian Lewis; three sisters, Ethel Gage Terrell of Houston, TX, Dr. Rita Gage Williams of Atlanta, GA, and Stephanie Campbell (Lonnie) Norwood of Dayton, OH and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rita Cade Gage; son, John Derek Gage; two twin grandsons, Jaron Johnson and Justin Johnson; two sisters, Mary Gage Maze and Olga Gage Craney; two brothers, Mervine Gage and Rev. Dr. Irvin Gage; three brothers-in-law, James Terrell, Rev. Dr. Henry L. Maze and Elder Charles Williams.

Serving as pallbearers will be Minister Marcus Spraggins, Randy Lewis, Mitchell Craney, Willie Woods, Jr., Minister Osborne Taylor and Busch Sereal.

Honorary pallbearers are Jalen Johnson, Eara Rockette, Jr. and Christian Lewis.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

All arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.