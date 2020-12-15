June 13, 1934 ~ December 12, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dainty Hardin Bourque, 86, who died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Pecan Island, LA with Deacon Tom Sommers officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Marshall Veazey, Adam White, Brady Wainwright, Jimmy Vincent, Ronald Winch, Daniel Hardin, and Landon Holmes.

Dainty was a native of Pecan Island. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She was a great cook and seamstress. She enjoyed crochet, knitting, and reading.

As a young girl she picked cotton. She was an exemplary mother who sacrificed many of her own needs to provide for her children. She ran crawfish cages, hunted alligators, trapped nutria and processed the fur. During hunting season she cooked and cleaned for a hunting camp. After her children were grown she trained as a CNA and worked at the Kaplan nursing home.

Even though she overcame many struggles and hardships in life she never became bitter and had and open and loving heart especially for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Gordon P. Bourque of Pecan Island; her three daughters, Mona Hebert and her husband, Geoffrey of Pecan Island, Irma White and her husband, Michael of Columbia, MS, and Bonnie Wainwright and her husband, Walter of Pecan Island; her son, Kimberly Vincent and his wife, Sandy of Pecan Island; her 11 grandchildren; her 20 great grandchildren; her sister, Annie Hebert and her husband, George of Pecan Island; her brothers, Earl Hardin, Jr. and his wife, Florine of Pecan Island, Colby Hardin and his wife, Karren of Erath; and her sister-in-law, Angie Hardin of Church Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Hardin, Sr. and the former Lillian Vincent; her brothers, Gilbert, David and Jacob Hardin; her sister, Mildred Hardin; and her great granddaughter, Allison Rae Broussard.

The family would like to give a special “Thank you” to the Oshner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital in Kaplan, LA and Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA for their excellent care and compassion.

