October 5, 1940 ~ January 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Dalton Dennis Broussard, 79, who died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Dalton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Sonnier Broussard; two sons, Johnny Joseph Broussard, and Tony James Broussard and his wife Theresa; five grandchildren, Christine Dunn and her husband Mike, Cody Broussard and his wife Brittany, Derek Broussard and his wife Ashley, Tyler Broussard and Jennifer Broussard; and seven great grandchildren, Aiden Broussard, Kennedi Broussard, Kenslyn Broussard, Kullen Broussard, Maggie Broussard, Anna Dunn and Riley Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vores Joseph Broussard and the former Glayds Trahan; and daughter-in-law, Tina Ann Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 1:00 PM.

