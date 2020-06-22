Damion Roy Comeaux

December 14, 1980 ~ June 20, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at a later date honoring the life of Damion “Truck” Roy Comeaux, 39, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident.

He is survived by his parents, Nelson and Nanette Morvant Comeaux; sisters, Damanica, Danielle and Mariah Comeaux; brothers, Brent Bessard and Nelson Comeaux II; children, Darius Comeaux, Kameron Levine, Damion Comeaux Jr, Dillon Comeaux, Dreáh Comeaux, Dawsyn Comeaux, and Donny Comeaux; nieces, Ajah Cox, Ahna Fletcher, Nettie Comeaux, and Ayanna Bessard; nephews, Niles Comeaux, Owen Stephens, and Brent Bessard, Jr.; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Shirley Morvant; paternal grandparents, Russell and Leola Comeaux; Godmother, Goldie Broussard; uncle, Russell E. Comeaux; and cousin, Nijeal Comeaux.

The Comeaux family would like to thank everyone who stopped by to extend their deepest sympathy and condolences.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.