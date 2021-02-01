Danny Ray Trahan was born on December 2, 1968 to the late Orley Joseph Trahan and Janie Wilson in Houston, Texas. Danny entered into eternal rest on, Thursday, January 21, 2021, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

He leaves in God’s care, his wife Joanne Forbes Trahan; three children, Danni Raenee (Cavan) Zacharie, Joron Denver Trahan and Kayla Escort; his grandchildren, Camille Grace Zacharie and Jeremiah James Zacharie; mother, Janie Wilson; his brother, Joseph Orley Trahan; sisters, Yvette Baudoin, Leann (Donovan) Dominque, Karen Stewart-Johnson, Arlene Trahan (Gordon) Williams and Charlene Jones; bonus children and grandchildren, Courtney Forbes, Nicholas Glaude, Bailon Forbes, and Saige Broussard; aunts, Sheila Jules, Willie Ann Lege, Lucy Ann Plowden and Patricia (Robert) Rudd; sisters-in-law, Betty (Frank) Waters, Cynthia (John) Smith, Roseanne (Leo) Lilly, Elizabeth Forbes and Cathy Trahan; brothers-in law, Charles Ray (Adrienne) Forbes and Gilbert (Shavonne) Forbes; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orley Joseph Trahan; brother, Ronnie James Trahan; maternal grandparents, Roy and Willie Mae Wilson; paternal grandparents, Loveless and Wilda Trahan; uncles, David Lege, Larry Jules and Mercy Jules.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Family Life Church, located at 2223 Dulles Drive in Scott, La.