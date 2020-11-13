Deborah Hewitt Parsons

December 10, 1959 ~ November 10, 2020

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Deborah “Debbie” Hewitt Parsons, 60, who died Monday, November 10, 2020. The family asks that all who attend wear masks and follow COVID guidelines.

Deborah is survived by her only child Alexis “Lexi” Parsons who attends Carleton College in Northfield MN; two brothers Jeffrey “Jeff” Bartleson Hewitt of Arlington, VA and James “Jim” Edward Edwards-Hewitt of Fairfax, VA; parents, William Mihan Hewitt and Susan Bartleson Hewitt of Arlington, VA; step-daughter, Jennifer Clausen and Richard “Rich” Clausen; four grandsons, Harold “Alec”, Frederick “Gabe”, Richard “Graham”, and Parsons “Ashton Clausen; great grandson, Nathias Harold Clausen; and companion, Dan Dartez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Wade Don Parsons III; paternal grandparents, William and Mary Hewitt; and maternal grandparents, Edward and Janet Bartleson.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street, on Monday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the Parsons family asks that donations be made to Faith House of Abbeville (337) 893 3033.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincent-abbeville.com.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville (337) 893-4661.