May 23, 1956 ~ December 25, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, honoring the life of Debra Gautreau Blanchard, 63, who died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Debra is survived by her sister, Rachel Breaux and her husband Brian of Maurice; three brothers, Clyde Louis Gautreau and his wife Roxanne of Houston, TX, William Joseph Gautreau and his wife June of Youngsville, and Tony James Gautreau and his wife Christine of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Joseph Blanchard; father, Joseph “J.C.” Gautreau; and mother, Shirley Viator Gautreau.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

