ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Delbert Ray Corbello, 73, will be at 3:00PM Monday, March 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in LeBlanc Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 1:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM and will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time.

Delbert, born in Lake Charles and a resident of Erath passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lafayette General Hospital. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed prayer and attending church. He was truly a people person and if you had the time, he had a story. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Campbell Corbello of Erath, his sons, Brian Corbello of Erath, Justin Corbello of Erath, and Derek Corbello and wife Tiffany of Loreauville, 3 brothers, Larry Corbello and wife Beverly of Moss Bluff, Gilbert Corbello of Lake Charles, and Roger Corbello and wife Diane of Pearland, TX, 2 sisters Janice Broussard of Sulphur, and Sherry Gordon and husband Terry of Yulee, FL , 3 grandchildren, Zoey, Kardel and Kolbi.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Vertis Roach Corbello and a brother Cecil Corbello.

