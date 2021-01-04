ERATH — Funeral services for Delores Broussard Menard, 78, will be held Monday January 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Andre Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday January 4, 2021 from 10:00 am until time of services. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

A native of Henry and resident of Erath Delores loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as TOO TOO by her beloved great grandchildren. Delores passed away Wednesday December 30 2020 at her residence in Erath.

Survivors include her fiancé Rene Dartez; her daughter Melinda and her husband Brian Bussas; her son Nathan Menard; brothers Leeward and his wife Helen Broussard, and Daniel Broussard; and one sister Harriet Fowler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cody and his wife Chloe Menard, Kyle Bussas, Paige and her husband Tyler Cormier, and Lindsey and husband Ricky Allen; her great grandchildren Reese and Kane Menard, Bennett Cormier, Tucker Olander, Aubrie Bussas, and Wyatt and Luke Allen.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Menard, Cody Menard, Rene Dartez, Brian Bussas, Tyler Cormier, and Ricky Allen

Delores was preceded in death by her Husband Harold “T- shu” Menard; and her parents Luke and Lola Boudreaux Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the Menard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

